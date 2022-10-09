MORRISDALE — Shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday morning, a Philipsburg man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the 2100-block of Troy Hawk Run Highway in Morris Township.
Clearfield-based state police reported that Harold James Evans, 84, of Philipsburg was confirmed dead when Moshannon Valley EMS arrived on scene.
According to the report, Evans was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota and was attempting to turn left out of a driveway onto state Route 53 directly in front of a 2012 Mazda 6 driven by John P. Bowman, 42, of Houtzdale.
Bowman was not wearing a seat belt and was transported by MVEMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries. Evans’ passenger, Jonalie R. Evans, 81, of Philipsburg, was also transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment. Jonalie Evans was wearing a seat belt, but H. James Evans was not, police said.
The roadway was shut down for a period of time for the crash investigation. Fire police from Morris Twp. Vol. Fire Co. and Philipsburg Vol. Fire Co. assisted with road closures at Powell Street and Troy Hawk Run Highway, and Church Street and Morrisdale Allport Highway for about two hours. The state Department of Transportation and Clearfield County Coroner’s office also assisted on scene.