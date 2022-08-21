PHILIPSBURG — Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, of Philipsburg, was charged with criminal homicide after allegedly stabbing a Philipsburg man Friday evening.
Pennsylvania State Police Rockview troopers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Flood Lane, Rush Township, on Friday at 5:08 p.m.
Brian Christopher Lyncha, 41, of Philipsburg, was stabbed in the chest area during an altercation.
Although first responders provided medical assistance, Lyncha was pronounced deceased on the scene.
Police determined that Rosado-Guzman and Lyncha were involved in a physical altercation leading up to the stabbing.
Police took Rosado-Guzman into custody near Flood Lane and charged him with criminal homicide and possessing instruments of crime. Rosado-Guzman is lodged at the Centre County Correctional Facility in Bellefonte.
Rosado-Guzman was arraigned on Saturday morning by Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker. Bail was denied and he is incarcerated in Centre County Jail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.