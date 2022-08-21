Homicide
A Philipsburg man died following a stabbing on Friday evening in the area of Flood Lane, Rush Township.

 Mikayla Heiss

PHILIPSBURG — Fernando Rosado-Guzman, 35, of Philipsburg, was charged with criminal homicide after allegedly stabbing a Philipsburg man Friday evening.

Pennsylvania State Police Rockview troopers responded to a reported stabbing in the area of Flood Lane, Rush Township, on Friday at 5:08 p.m.

