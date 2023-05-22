SCRANTON — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jeremy Stephen Heeman, 46, of Philipsburg, was indicted on May 16 for drug trafficking and firearms offenses.
According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment charges Heeman with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of an unregistered firearm and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, related to conduct that occurred on Jan. 9 in Centre County.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorney Luisa Honora Berti is prosecuting the case.
This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.
Indictments are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.
The maximum penalty under federal law for these offenses is up to life imprisonment, a term of life supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.