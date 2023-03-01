PHILIPSBURG — Residents can mark their calendars for Philipsburg Heritage Days, July 11-15.
This year’s theme is “Be True To Your School,” according to Philipsburg Heritage Days Committee Co-chair Syed Karimushan. The theme helps organizers plan unique events.
“It’s tradition for us to have a theme. We picked that at that time because there were a lot of positive changes at the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. They were starting new programs, kids were successful.”
The theme was selected for the 2020 Heritage Days. However, due to COVID-19, the event was canceled. The organization then celebrated the 225th anniversary of the founding of Philipsburg in 2022.
This year’s theme will showcase the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District. The committee has been working closely with the district on plans. These include details such as having a booth on the street. More details will emerge as they are finalized.
Heritage Days will be held July 11-15. Applications are open for food and craft vendors, exhibitors and more. To apply, visit https://philipsburgheritagedays.com/ and click on vendor application.
Individuals can mark Tuesday as the traditional Vesper Services and Saturday as the big parade day. Further information about the event will be posted on its website.
The website is the central location for details about the festival. Individuals can also like and follow the committee’s new Facebook page. When the prior chairman, Jim Pollock, stepped down from the position, he took the old Facebook page with him.
This is the first year the committee is co-chaired by Karimushan and Harry Wood. Karimushan has been on the committee since around 2007. His involvement in the beginning was primarily on the technological side: building a website and assisting with photography.
“I got more and more involved with that since then,” he said.
Karimushan expressed excitement for the upcoming festival and the school’s involvement.
“We’re excited about how involved the school will be with our theme,” he said. “This year, the theme is going to pull together a lot of other elements, a lot of other people. I think the community will be a lot more involved, because you’re going to have the school district, the kids involved, the staff, the teachers, the administrators; they’re all excited to be part of it.”