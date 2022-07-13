PHILIPSBURG — The 25th annual Philipsburg Heritage Days celebration kicked off on Tuesday night with the Vespers Service and awards to local organizations.
Many first responder organizations were recognized for their work throughout the pandemic.
“We’re going to honor organizations who suffered during the pandemic to provide aid to you and to me,” said Chairman Jim Pollock.
Moshannon Valley EMS received an award, and a representative spoke about how the arrival of COVID-19 impacted the organization.
“When it hit our area, it hit and it hit hard,” said EMS representative Theresea Blazosky. “We’ve been so blessed with our service, with the paramedics that we have and the EMTs that we have. To say we were tested these last two years would be an understatement, but by the grace of God, our fellow workers, the community and… businesses, we got through it.”
Moshannon Valley EMS recently bought a parcel by the former Philipsburg Hospital to build a new site, she noted. Blazosky thanked Conklin for helping secure funding for the project.
Hope Vol. Fire Co., who also recently purchased a building for future use, received an award. Reliance Vol. Fire Co. was also recognized.
A variety of healthcare providers were recognized including Geisinger, Penn Highlands and Mount Nittany.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church received an award for its 140th Anniversary. The church is located on the corner of Centre Street and Laurel Street. The Rev. Christine Roe is the current minister.
Heritage Days continues throughout the week. Pollock stated the committee inquired via social media where festival goers were coming from. He said 685 people responded from numerous states.
He thanked the borough crew for their work getting the area ready for the festivities. The borough received a 225th anniversary award and citation from the House of Representatives, presented by state Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Centre.
The House “recognizes those communities that strive to preserve the traditions of the past. They encourage the strength and the growth of the community spirit in the present and the future generations.”
Heritage Days continues Thursday with the YMCA Student Youth Theatre performing select songs from Cinderella at the Sound Stage at 6 p.m. and the Gill Street Band at 8 p.m. The Valley Voices will perform at 7 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church. The group also provided music during the Vespers Service.