PHILIPSBURG — The following are the award winners of the 2022 Philipsburg Heritage Days Flower Show held on Friday, July 15 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, sponsored by its Episcopal Church Women.
The show included a wonderful array of floral and photographic creations on display, as well as some yummy cookies and a selection of handcrafted candles for sale.
About 50 visitors were in attendance, a great comeback after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The committee hopes to see everyone again in 2023.
Single Flower
- 1st Place –Denny Dixon
- 2nd Place –Julie Houston
Mixed Arrangement
- 1st Place –Luther Gette
- 2nd Place –Taylor Couturiaux
Wildflower
- 1st Place -Diane Twist
- 2nd Place –Bernie Clark
Miniature
- 1st Place –Julie Houston
- 2nd Place –Aaron Twist
Edibles
- 1st Place –Diane Twist
House Plants
- 1st Place –Dixie Steward
- 2nd Place –Bob Steward
Cactus or Succulent
- 1st Place -Dixie Steward
- 2nd Place –Julie Stodart
Children Under 12 Arrangement or Potted Plant
- 1st Place –Charlotte Couturiaux
- 2nd Place –Brendan Steward
Porch Planter
- 1st Place -Dixie Steward
- 2nd Place –Bob Steward
Best in Show Award
- Dixie Steward for her Christmas cactus house plant
People’s Choice Award
- Donna Couturiaux for her Wildflower Arrangement
People’s Choice Award for Photography
- Julie Houston for her cat photo
A special thank you to all the hard-working volunteers who planned and managed the show the day it was held.
Organizers were Lora Gauss and Kathy Dixon.
A Fall Tea and Quilt Show, to be held on Oct. 8 at St. Paul’s is currently being planned, with additional details to be published in the future.