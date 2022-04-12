PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Heritage Days Committee announced a lineup of entertainment and discussed plans at their recent meeting.
The committee recently released the lineup of musical groups to hit the stage. Killin’ Time, a musical group described as country/western, will take the stage on Wednesday. The Gill Street Band, a nine piece classic funk/soul/r&b band, will play Thursday. On Friday, Hair Force One, an 80s metal group, will make music. All performances start at 8 p.m.
The committee also discussed various other elements of the event. The group has been searching for a business to make anniversary plaques distributed during Heritage Days, according to committee Chairman Jim Pollock. The prior source of the plaques went out of business.
“The only place I found so far that can do awards similar to what we had, they’re not exactly like what we had, is a place over in Clearfield,” Pollock said last Wednesday.
There will be facilities for those at the event. Robinson Septic Service and Portable Toilets, Bellefonte offered a proposal that includes two handicap accessible porta potties and four smaller ones. Each has a sink, Pollock noted.
The committee is still seeking individuals willing to check in and assist with facilities’ maintenance from around 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Although wanting to help, a member who previously handled this task expressed at committee meetings he is no longer able to do so.
“This is something we can’t turn our back on,” Pollock said. “It’s crucial. We’ve got to find somebody.”
Committee members noted that the celebration for the 225th anniversary of the founding of Philipsburg developed differently than the bicentennial celebration in terms of community cohesion and involvement.
The bicentennial had a different energy. “There was so much energy and people volunteering,” Pollock said. “We had that at the beginning and then everything just split.”
The committee is still moving forward and well along in the planning stages for the celebration. It recently decided to pursue a small supply of memorabilia hats to sell at the event. Pollock also noted that the space for vendors is about 70 percent full as of last Wednesday. There are six or seven new vendors, such as Larry’s Barbecue.
The committee discussed the importance of spacing out vendors on North Front Street. The electric-supplying poles are 50 amp each. Vendors who use power must be spaced out in order to not overwhelm the system.
Many vendors want prime spots, creating a heavy load between Pine and Laurel streets, according to committee member Shan Karimushan. Although overheating is of concern, proper placement can address the issue.
“When you put a lot of vendors together in a small area, they’re all tapping into the same power, and it’s drawing to the max and the sun is beating on it, it’s going to overheat,” Karimushan said. “It’s going to have that problem, but then there are spots where there’s not enough draw.”
The committee will need to balance out the placement of vendors and spread them out. “We’ve got to pull some different things down that way,” Pollock said. “We’ve got to move down the street with more.”