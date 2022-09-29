PHILIPSBURG — Downtown Philipsburg’s Halloween Parade is set for Saturday, Oct. 29.
Parade registration starts at 1 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3450. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Pets are invited to participate.
At a recent borough council meeting, Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation President Eric Rusnak requested Front Street be closed from Locust to Presqueisle streets. According to Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder, the street was only closed for about a half hour in order to get the kids up the street.
“It’s got to be closed better than last year,” said Mayor John Streno. “Two cars came right up the street.”
Officials said details could be further solidified at a later date regarding the street closure.
Participants will be competing for the following costume categories: most original group, best homemade, most unique, scariest and prettiest. Following the parade, individuals can trick or treat at businesses with pumpkins in the windows.
Council also granted approval for the PRC to use Slabtown Skate and Bike Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. This will be a scooter, bike and skateboard event beginning at noon till dark.
The PRC is applying for a CARES Act Block Grant. A purpose of this is to match another grant application going through the Department of Community and Economic Development. The PRC would use these funds to develop a strategic plan for the borough, specifically regarding business.
In borough financial matters, Councilman Harry Wood said there is $2,000 in a Christmas fund. Six people raised the money for lighting. It has not been used for a few years.
Wood suggested moving the money into the Cold Stream Foundation to be used for the splash pad going into the recreational area. Council agreed unanimously.