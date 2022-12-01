PHILIPSBURG — American Rescue Plan Act funds are benefiting a variety of nonprofit organizations in the Philipsburg area.
Philipsburg Borough Council distributed roughly $246,844 of ARPA funding to local organizations at its early November meeting. All organizations meeting the 501(c)(3) qualifications received some funding, according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom.
The amounts were not exactly as requested across the board. “They gave out not as much to some who asked and maybe a little bit more than what some people expected,” Walstrom stated.
The American Legion Post No. 437, for example, formally asked for $6,000 but received $10,000. This was due to a known need. Walstrom noted one of their projects centers on accessibility.
Other organizations requested a large sum but received less than the ask. The AmVets applied for $75,000 for the facade on their building and received $10,000.
At a November meeting, Philipsburg Borough Council voted to donate the ARPA funds to the following organizations:
- Hope Vol. Fire Co., $50,000
- Rowland Theatre, $50,000
- YMCA, $10,000
- Moshannon Valley EMS, $50,000
- Quilts of Valor, $500
- American Legion Post No. 437, $10,000
- Reliance Vol. Fire Co., $25,000
- Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3450, $10,000
- AmVets, $10,000
- Fire Police, $1,343.97
Councilman Sam Womer, Councilwoman Faith Maguire, Councilman James Stiver and Councilman Jerry Lese voted yes. Councilman Harry Wood opposed.
The Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation also received $30,000, with Maguire abstaining and Wood opposed.
The borough appealed to the county for additional funding.
“We had more of a response for money than what we had available, so I had written a letter to the county asking if there was any way if the county has extra funds, if they could donate those funds to the borough and then we would distribute more money than to those organizations,” Walstrom said.