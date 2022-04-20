PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council selected a bid for the demolition of the former Philipsburg-Osceola Junior High School building, located on Sixth Street.
G&R Excavating and Demolition will take down the structure, excluding the gymnasium, at a cost of about $163K. The borough also worked with this company for the emergency demolition of 20 W. Presqueisle St.
It would be beneficial for council to seek public feedback regarding what use the property should have following demolition, Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky said.
“We can come up with a handful of ideas on our own, but if we open it up and look at all the ideas, we have the ability to do something really fantastic,” Kalinosky said.
The borough has been making various moves to address blighted buildings in the area. It is still waiting for the county to finalize the subdivision of 20 W. Presqueisle St., which was recently demolished.
Kate Olsen, who owns a nearby property at 102 W. Presqueisle St., provides monthly reports to council on the progress of her project. Although the project is progressing, Olsen had nothing new to tell council at its recent meeting.
Olsen stated she would like to avoid giving concrete details until plans are finalized. She noted this is out of respect for contractors or other groups considering working on the project.
It is unfair for Olsen to make monthly reports when owners of other problematic properties do not, Councilman Harry Wood noted. Wood specifically called out Albert Bruno, owner of the Philips Hotel, a property on East Presqueisle Street that has been unused for many years.
“This is bad,” Wood said. “I don’t think it’s fair to this lady that she has to come in and the other gentleman that owns the hotel doesn’t have to come in.”
Wood said there is a YouTube video by content creator JOEY_UNDERGROUND that shows footage of the inside of the building. The video is unverified. However, Wood said it’s clearly the hotel.
“When everybody looks at this on YouTube, they’re going to be shocked,” Wood said.
The video shows disarray and various debris, including multiple dead birds. It was uploaded in April of 2020 and available for viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BY2nN60C6zo.
No resident should enter the hotel without express permission from its owner. The YouTuber offers a disclaimer, “Exploring abandoned locations is serious and extremely dangerous. I cannot recommend entering any of these properties. Trespassing is a crime that can result in fines and/or jail time depending on the location. If you choose to do this... Don’t name it after me.”
Philipsburg Borough Council agreed to send a letter requesting the presence of Bruno to provide updates about the hotel property.
“This has been going on long enough with nothing being done with the hotel,” Wood said.