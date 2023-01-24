PHILIPSBURG — An individual shuffles down the street in Philipsburg Borough, avoiding uneven or broken down sidewalks.
The sight is common in the area. Taking advantage of a visit from a Centre Region Council of Governments representative, borough council recently expressed its concerns with pedestrian safety.
Anne Messner said the Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization will begin the ballpark 30 month process to update the long range transportation plan in March. “That is the programming document that helps to program projects for 30 years,” she said.
CCMPO works with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Centre Area Transportation Authority, the Federal Highway Administration and over 30 municipalities to identify transportation projects to be included in the plan.
Messner has been touching base with municipalities and asking them to consider high priority problem areas.
Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky pointed out the borough’s sidewalk issue.
“People walk in the street because the sidewalks are so bad,” she said. “Our streets that come into Front Street, even just that block, it’s just horrendous. If I went to a town and I stepped out onto broken macadam for a sidewalk, I would be like, ‘who are these people?’”
Some sidewalks contain broken down blacktop, others are an uneven brick surface. Kalinosky noted a recent improvement project in front of the Union Church turned out well. However, the borough must continue pushing forward.
“We definitely need a voice at the table,” Kalinosky said. “Philipsburg is really starting to turn around, come back to life, and we need to be presentable and safe in order to do that.”
Moshannon Valley Planning Region has a voting member on the coordinating committee and technical committee of the CCMPO. They are Tim Ryder and Michelle Merrow.
The borough also has an ordinance requiring property adjacent owners to maintain the sidewalks. However, this is not enforced.
“We have not enforced that at all really,” said Borough Manager Joel Watson. “Part of the reason is the borough’s own sidewalks are in worse shape than some of the ones” owned by individuals.
Creating an ADA pathway from Lee Industries to the Moshannon Valley YMCA has been a priority for the borough. It applied for funding multiple times but never was awarded the necessary funds. Messner noted it can be difficult for municipalities to secure funding and suggested the borough take into consideration feedback from past applications.
The borough, along with Rush Township, has been pushing for an improvement project on the U.S. Route 322 corridor. Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder said this area should be added to the Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP.
Covering a short four-year period, the TIP “details the planned expenditure of federal funds and some state capital funds for specific projects within specified limits of fiscal constraint,” according to the information on the Centre Region Council of Governments website.
Ryder said the corridor poses a threat to pedestrians. “No safety whatsoever,” he said. “There aren’t any pedestrian pathways, there aren’t any bike pathways. It’s unsafe for anything but a vehicle.”
The TIP is updated every two years, Messner noted. She recommended the borough write a letter.
“If you feel strongly about it, then as a municipality, I would suggest that you get your heads together and put a letter together to the MPO, being very specific about where it is that you want your priority improvements,” Messner said. “We don’t have the ability to go through all of them and add them all to the TIP, because the TIP is fiscally constrained.”
She noted many funding pools the borough could potential use for improvement projects require 20% match. “That’s a lot of money, and we’re well aware of that,” she said.
Watson said the borough already has the necessary match for a project like creating an ADA path from Lee Industries to the YMCA. It simply has not been awarded the needed funds to get a project off the ground.