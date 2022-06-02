PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Code and Ordinances Committee spent about an hour discussing the process of eminent domain and blighted properties throughout the borough.
At the last regular council meeting, Councilwoman Faith Maguire said she would suggest beginning the process to acquire 102 W. Presqueisle St. through eminent domain.
While Maguire supported the project initially, she expressed frustration with the wait to see results. Lee Industries also recently purchased the building directly behind it and is “ready for developing the area,” Maguire previously said.
Council members’ initial responses were varied. Some indicated time was running out to see results; others pointed out it would be unfair to target one property.
At this week’s committee meeting, Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky requested Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder explain the eminent domain process.
“Eminent domain is taking the property,” Ryder said. “We don’t need much of a reason at all to take a piece of property. We can take it because we have a use for it.”
The municipality needs to pay just compensation for the taking.
“Off of that fair market value, there’s a deduction of what it takes to make the property safe,” Ryder said. The owner can contest the determined value in court, he noted.
The owner of 102 W. Presqueisle St. agreed to submit monthly progress reports on the status of the project last June after a representative from Lee Industries requested the borough enforce an ordinance regarding dangerous buildings.
The process to get a property marked as structurally unsafe is potentially costly, and eminent domain is the best option the borough has to get results, according to Ryder.
“Otherwise, you have the whole process of condemning a property, etcetera,” he said. “Really, you can’t afford to do it. It’s never even been attempted. You have to prove the structural integrity of these buildings.”
A lone resident attended the committee meeting. He noted it’s unfair for owner Kate Olsen to be the only property owner facing an ultimatum. Council should follow the same procedure regarding all blighted property owners, including Albert Bruno, who owns the Philips Hotel on East Presqueisle Street, the individual implied.
“You’re singling out one business, one property in town,” the individual said. “I just don’t think that’s right.”
Kalinosky noted that she is specifically pushing for action on the worst eyesores. “My biggest gripes are the ones that look horrible, (that) look like we don’t care about anything in Philipsburg,” she said.
While Kalinosky suggested there should be a timeframe dictating when the borough will take a vacant building through eminent domain, Ryder pointed out this could carry negative consequences in terms of holding the borough accountable for the taking of properties even if not financially feasible.
The committee also discussed the permitting process for partial demolition or other construction actions property owners may take. This process begins when an individual contacts Ryder. He starts the process that then goes to individuals appointed by council to follow the Uniform Construction Code.
“They need to come to me to get the permit process started,” Ryder said. “I cannot deny that. All I can do is process paperwork according to my laws and push it on the UCC.”