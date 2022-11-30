PHILIPSBURG — With the resignation of Councilwoman Sharon Goss, Philipsburg Borough Council now has an open seat available for a resident interested in participating in the inner workings of local government.
Goss’s resignation was accepted at the last council meeting. Whoever is appointed will serve one year for the remainder of her term. According to Secretary Shelley Walstrom, no reason was given with Goss’s resignation.
As of Tuesday, there were no letters of interest received for the open seat. Anyone interested can send a letter to the borough office.
Council is also seeking a representative to serve on the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority Board. The seat is a four year term, starting in 2023.
In other business, council accepted a letter from Chester Hill Borough for joining Moshannon Valley Fire Council, receiving fire protection from the Philipsburg Fire Department. The department has been responding to calls in Chester Hill since action was taken at Chester Hill Borough Council’s last meeting.
Council also accepted the proposed budget for 2023. The general budget was balanced at $1,119,220, with no tax increase.
“We did not change much in the budget from the previous year other than normal things like salary and insurance increases,” Walstrom said.
A truck will be purchased by the borough as council approved the borough manager to purchase a truck at a cost of up to $50,000.