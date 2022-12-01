PHILIPSBURG — Residents in Philipsburg Borough may compete in the second annual holiday decorating contest.
The event, coordinated by the borough front office and sponsored by Ryen Realty, includes prizes. The borough already received one entry.
“We had a really nice turnout for the first year,” said borough Secretary Shelley Walstrom. “We’re hoping that we can build on that.”
Participants must be a borough resident, submit an entry form to the office by Dec. 9 and light their residence the nights of Dec. 12-16 from 6 to 10 p.m.
“We didn’t change any of the rules from last year,” Walstrom said.
The winners will be announced on Dec. 19. Ryen Realty is sponsoring the prizes for the event.
The prizes are as follows: first, $250; second, $100 gift certificate; third, $75 gift certificate; fourth, $50 gift certificate; and fifth, $25 gift certificate.
“The person who took away the first prize got $250, so it was a nice bonus right before Christmas,” Walstrom noted.