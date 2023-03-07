PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council noted the status of various blighted properties at its February meeting.
The court approved the settlement related to the old meat packing plant. “I feel very confident in saying by next month’s meeting it will be the borough’s,” said Solicitor Patrick Fanelli.
Borough officials indicated the plan was to advertise for demolition bids regarding the property when possible.
Fanelli also reported on the 301 South Front St. property. Council took action last summer to take the property by eminent domain. Shortly after action started, the owner said the property was being sold.
“Fast forward to now, that looks like it’s about to occur,” Fanelli said at the meeting. “We’re satisfied that the new owner is going to remedy the conditions. If not, you’ve got all the same enforcement remedies.”
Council voted to authorize relinquishing the taking, contingent on the sale occurring.
Council also gave permission for the Moshannon Valley YMCA to hold an Easter egg hunt at Slabtown on April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.
It also approved the purchase of an aerial photo of the borough from Greg Cromer. The cost was $195 for a 20 by 28 image with an extra $50 to get a digital file.
“On the prettiest day that I can find, I’ll go up and take as many pictures as I can,” Cromer said.