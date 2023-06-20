PHILIPSBURG — Cold Stream Dam in is a popular recreation spot among the Philipsburg locals. From playgrounds and fishing, to a fully maintained walking trail, there is a lot to do at the park. However, whenever an organization wants to hold an event, such at the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation’s upcoming 5K, no items can be sold due to a past ordinance.
The ordinance at hand does not allow those holding events at Cold Stream to be able to sell anything — and this has proved to be quite the problem in the past.
PRC President Eric Rusnak attended the recent council meeting, and brought the issue to the attention of the members.
“We’ve held events here in the past and are looking to hold some more here in the future, but we’d love to be able to sell some goods here during those events,” Rusnak said. “There’s a 5K coming up that we’re putting on that we are providing water at. However, if the PRC doesn’t provide the water, the runners would have to cross Route 322 to go the Uni-Mart to get some, and that isn’t right.”
“If you all were able to take a look at that ordinance, and maybe redo some of that in the future, it would be outstanding,” Rusnak continued.
The PRC has been reached out to by local bands and musicians as well regarding holding free concerts at the park — but the lack of ability to sell things or have vendors at the park has proved to be a big setback to hold such events.
Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder offered comment on the ordinance.
“That ordinance was put in several years ago, I don’t even know if we have a copy of that in the building,” Ryder said. “I’m thinking I have one at home that I could try to find and share.”
The initial purpose of the ordinance was to prevent people from setting up vendors at the park without the borough’s permission, and staying there for several days at a time. While successful in its purpose, many council members say it would be advantageous to the community to revise the ordinance.
“I think it would be an awesome idea to re-do that,” said Councilwoman Faith Maguire. “We could bring vendors and people in for the day of events if they wanted to come in and do that. We would just have to make sure that they would comply with the borough’s rules and regulations.”
The matter was discussed further and the motion to further examine the ordinance at July’s meeting was passed unanimously.