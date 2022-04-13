PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Borough office staff continue to adjust to life without the building’s prior resident, Black Cat.
The cat, who was taken in by the borough about seven years ago, often greeted visitors. On March 31, due to kidney issues, Black Cat was euthanized, according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom.
Black Cat, who was about 12 years old, lost weight over the last couple months, according to Walstrom. One day, the staff came in and Black Cat was extremely sick and took him to the vet.
The vet relayed the cat had a kidney infection or kidney failure. On March 31, the cat was suffering. “He just was not himself and was crying,” Walstrom said. “You could tell that he was in pain.”
The vet was called, and, based on the symptoms and suffering of the animal, it was recommended Black Cat be humanely euthanized. Now, borough office staff must acclimate to life without Black Cat.
“He has met us and greeted us at the door every single day for seven years,” Walstrom said. “When you would walk in, you couldn’t just swing the door open because he was right there. And just this morning, I came in… and I’m kind of waiting for him to be there. When you go to leave, we always made sure he wasn’t locked in one of the offices, and we still do that.”
Community members would often bring treats for the cat, who had a habit of being headstrong and nosy. People who have heard the news of his passing are often surprised.
“People were shocked,” said Walstrom. “They didn’t realize that he was as sick as what he was, and we didn’t either, to be honest.”
After living with Black Cat for so long, the borough isn’t ready yet to adopt another cat.
“A lot of people are asking us if we’re getting another cat,” Walstrom said. “But right now, we’re not really ready for that yet. I would like to have another cat sometime, but I don’t know what we’ll decide as an office.”