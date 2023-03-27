PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council has put the old Sixth Street school out to bid.
After demolishing a large part of the structure, council took action to put the property out to bid with some conditions.
Solicitor Patrick Fanelli said he has been working with borough officials to create some conditions associated with the bid, such as ensuring the bidder can close quickly and do something productive with the site.
“It’s ready to go out for bid,” he said.
Fanelli also reported the property, located at 102 W. Presqueisle St., is now owned by the borough. Plans are in the works to get the building removed.
Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation President Eric Rusnak offered some insight into the Presqueisle Street Bridge. He said state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield/Cambria, has been in discussions with the state Department of Transportation.
“I get a lot of complaints from a lot of business owners (about that bridge),” Rusnak said. “I think if we get through the summer and we don’t have an answer, the PRC, as one of the stakeholders in town and others, are going to come back to you all because we need to do something about that bridge.”
Rusnak also reported he now sits on the board of the Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and a member from the bureau sits on the PRC board.
“I think this is a really good development for not just the PRC organization but for Philipsburg because it’s another step in the right direction that the adventure bureau and all of its resources over in State College are continuing to invest in our town,” Rusnak said.