PHILIPSBURG — After much consideration and discussion, Philipsburg Borough Council decided to bring in an arborist to determine if a tree on private property poses a safety threat.
Resident Saleel Mikail beseeched council to take action regarding a tree at 113 S. Centre Street. She said it could fall at any moment, posing a safety threat.
“We’re really concerned that it might fall over in the middle of a winter storm,” Mikail said.
Council previously gave the property owner time to remedy the situation. However, no action was taken prior to the recent council meeting.
Councilwoman Faith Maguire asked the solicitor if taking down a tree located on private property would open up the floodgates for requests.
Solicitor Patrick Fanelli said council has discretion to enforce ordinances based on available resources and the public benefit. However, in non-legal terms, it does present a potential problem.
“As a practical matter, I think you’ve raised a valid point that there’s an expectation that was created,” he said.
The condition of the tree poses a threat to life or property of the public, according to Mikail. Council agreed to contact an arborist to determine if the tree needs to come down. The borough could then remove the tree.
In other business, Councilman James Stiver gave the fire council report. He noted the tentative budget contains a $1,673 increase for the borough. The total budget would be raised to $75,000, which is about a $4,150 annual increase.
This number may drop slightly if Chester Hill Borough joins. The borough has been weighing its fire protection options due to concern about viable protection from Chester Hill Hose Co.