PHILIPSBURG — The pursuit of a happier, cleaner Philipsburg is one that has been in progress for several years, but borough council has been dropping the hammer down on blight and garbage control within the municipality.
According to code enforcement officer Tim Ryder, properties at 100 and 102 Hillcrest St. have been accumulating debris, trash and vehicles not allowed on the lawn by the borough for several months. At last month’s meeting, the borough became more firm about the matter.
Council decided that after 30 days, if substantial improvement has not been made, the property owner will have another 30 days to have the yard completely cleaned up. If they have not met those standards, the borough then has the authority to hire someone to come in and clean it up themselves.
“These have been properties that have been a thorn in our sides for a while now. It’s been 30 days and by my judgement, they’ve barely done anything to the property to improve it,” Ryder said. “The vehicles are still there, the trash are still there and it’s been 30 days. I say that we continue down this path and prepare to contact some people about potentially cleaning this place up.”
After more discussion, the motion was passed to begin looking at companies to come in and help with the potential cleanup after issuing a final notice.
Alongside the Hillcrest properties, the borough addressed a number of shale and dirt piles on Third Street that have been sitting, occupying that space for months.
“Well, we’re addressing these properties which is a great thing, but does anybody have anything on those dirt piles on Third?” Ryder asked.
“I just talked to the owner of that property the other day and he’s been working on cleaning those up,” said Councilwoman Faith Maguire. “He just re-did his property on Front Street, but now that he’s got the time he’s going to take a look at that property.”
Council had been deliberating solutions to the dirt mounds at the past monthly meetings, although the hope is that within the upcoming weeks, the owner of the property will handle the mounds himself.
The borough is also looking forward to tackling several other blighted properties and lawns within the upcoming months.