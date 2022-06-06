PHILIPSBURG — The Philipsburg Borough Code and Ordinances Committee, working their way through rules pertaining to motor vehicles and traffic, discussed recommended changes for parking regulations at a recent meeting.
Council will need to vote on the proposed changes before they can take effect. The committee plans to continue going through the chapter before bringing its suggestions to council. Recently, the committee addressed parking time limits and nighttime restrictions on various roads.
Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder suggested all public parking lots should have two hour time limits. For those seeking parking in Philipsburg, there are lots at the end of West Pine Street, by the intersection of West Presqueisle and Railroad streets, and near CNB Bank on East Presqueisle Street. There are still rentable spots available. Rented spots may fall outside the borough’s set time restrictions.
Parking on select roads is prohibited between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the borough. Keeping vehicles off the road during this time allows for maintenance.
People now come in earlier to Front Street, according to Ryder. With the hope of helping businesses while still giving the crew enough time, the committee will recommend changing parking prohibitions between 2 a.m. to 6 a.m. for the select streets.
A few streets, although technically prohibited for nighttime parking, lack signs. North Centre Street (between Laurel and Alder streets) is one such location that will be suggested for removal from the list. People currently park here during the prohibited 2 to 7 a.m. limits.
“We don’t have signs for it,” said Ryder. “There aren’t any issues.”
Pine Street (between Ninth Street and east borough line) will also be removed from this list. Ryder also suggested Front Street prohibited nighttime parking only needs to be between Locust and Presqueisle streets.
Ryder was confused about some of the parking restrictions on state routes, such as South Centre Street. “I’m sure there’s a reason why they’re there, I just don’t understand it,” he said.
Fifteen minute parking spots throughout the borough are proposed to become uniformly enforced from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. The current spots for 15 minute parking are varied when active, which can be confusing, according to Ryder. “If it’s confusing for me, it’s confusing for people in the borough,” he said.
Ryder also discussed the two hour parking limit for Front Street between Locust and Beaver streets. Although signs state this time limit is effective between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Ryder pointed out this is not dictated by ordinance.
He noted that under the current signage, people could park from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. with no fear of getting a ticket. He believes there should be two hour parking across the board, excluding the nighttime prohibitions, in the Front Street area. The signs need to be changed to reflect this.
Two hour time limit parking for West Pine and Spruce streets will be removed. While West Pine has the proper signage, Spruce has no signage for the parking limit.
Although the committee discussed removing the two hour parking restrictions on East Pine Street, it ultimately decided not to make this recommendation. Changing it may negatively impact the businesses, and there are no current complaints about the area, officials noted.
A resident inquired about the lack of no parking signs on Locust Street where three cars were parked on the south side in an area that, by ordinance, is prohibited. The committee has already discussed changes to this area.
“With the change, there won’t be any parking on the north side,” said Ryder. “The parking all through town is backwards. A lot of the street parking is supposed to be on the east and they’re parking on the west, so (the committee) just did that entire section.”