PHILIPSBURG — Borough officials clarified timber harvesting in the Project 70/Cold Stream area was pre-planned after the action sparked a negative reaction on social media.
It was planned three years ago, according to Borough Manager Joel Watson. Due to COVID-19 and other factors, it was delayed.
“To make it clear, we make some money off that, but that’s not the main reason to do it,” Watson said. “It’s more of a management thing than anything.”
The borough received about $38,000 for the entire project, Watson said.
The timber harvest occurred on borough property, such as on the hillside behind Belding and Mull. A section that is across the stream behind the high school will also be done, Watson said.
Watson said the tree removal was done using equipment that minimizes the impact to the environment.
“The reason they do that is to tread lightly,” he said. “They can pull trees from a couple 100 feet without actually backing heavy equipment in there.”
The area has been harvested a few times in the past, Watson noted, adding it’s usually done every 20 years.
The action is a selective harvest of trees at or more than 14 inches. However, smaller trees are also damaged during the process of removing larger trees, Watson noted.
According to a publication by Penn State’s Department of Ecosystem Science and Management in cooperation with various state agencies, selecting trees based on size alone is “generally” a destructive practice that leaves only smaller, slower-growing trees left.
The publication also pointed out that proper cutting of trees may have potential wildlife benefits.
Watson said that a forester helped with the selective process and the environmental impact to the area was minimal.
“To cut down some trees, we’re not ruining the forest,” Watson said. “We’re not scaring away the deer or bunnies.”