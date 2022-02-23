PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council approved moving forward with a traffic study through the Local Technical Assistance Program.
At a recent meeting, Rush Township agreed to co-partner with the borough for the project. There is no fee to the municipalities associated with the study. The study will specifically focus on the intersection of Pine Street and U.S. Route 322.
“We just had a wreck out there a couple weeks ago,” said Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder, who also sits on the coordinating committee for the Centre County Metropolitan Planning Organization. “We’ve had some accidents out there. Getting across is very difficult for pedestrians.”
After speaking with Rush Township Engineer Michelle Merrow, the municipalities found it best to conduct an entire traffic study with Pine Street as a highlight. It would include a two-mile stretch of roadway and four traffic lights, according to Ryder. Two lights are in the borough, two in the township.
Councilman Sam Womer suggested a potential contributor to traffic issues at the intersection of Pine Street and 322. Trucks on 322 are limited to a low speed limit going down the hill.
“By the time they get down to the first light, they’ve got 20 cars stacked up behind them,” Womer said.
There have been concerns regarding pedestrians at the intersection.
“A single vehicle going through the light is seven seconds,” Borough Manager Joel Watson said. “The problem is pedestrians watch the light, they only have seven seconds. If you push the button, you’re supposed to get 20, I believe.”
In unrelated traffic business, the borough agreed to look into the possibility of getting signage for parking near 1 N. Front St.
Kevin Price, owner of the EduPLAYtion Station, requested council’s assistance. The EduPLAYtion Station caters toward infant care and early education. Price asked if it would be possible to get a drop off time sign that would establish 15 minute parking during busy hours, 7-9 a.m. and 4-5 p.m.
“If the street is full, they have to park way down the street,” Price stated. “Some of them have three kids, so it gets a little tough on them.”