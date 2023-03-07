PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Amateur Radio Association is seeking grant funding to purchase a backup generator for the American Legion Post 437.
The association has been settling into its new location at the Legion, according to Secretary Bob Snyder. One of the association’s goals is to help the Legion acquire a standby power generator.
“They’ve got the capability of housing 50 to 100 people in a shelter on their second floor during an emergency,” Snyder said. “They have gas heat, which is good, but unfortunately they don’t have any emergency backup power.”
When the association made an earlier grant request to the borough, a couple thousand dollars was requested for solar panel purchasing. If a generator was present, the association would not need these, Snyder said.
He noted there was an AARP Community Challenge Grant application opportunity. “As a 501(c)(3), we could apply, but we don’t have much of a history of working with grants, so that might be a negative for us,” Snyder said. “I’d like to ask whether the Philipsburg Borough would be willing to consider serving as a fiscal sponsor.”
The estimated cost was expected to land in the area of $11,000. If the full request wasn’t awarded, the generator could be downsized. The association said it was looking at a 20 kilowatt air cooled generator.
Council approved the borough being a fiscal sponsor. Snyder said he would do the brunt of the legwork, putting together all the necessary information. Borough staff would assist with any necessary finishing touches and send the grant. No matter if funds are awarded or not, the borough will not be held financially responsible for the generator.
Snyder also reported he and a few members from SARTASK went to the Clearfield County 911 center to participate in an exercise attended by many agencies, including the Red Cross and county commissioners.
“It was basically a simulated emergency drill,” he said. “There’s an amateur radio station in that facility. We were operating that station and passing simulated messages back and forth as if there were a real event underway. Learned a lot from that. It was very, very helpful.”
American Legion Post 437 Commander Johna McCormick also offered a report to council. She said an individual approached the Legion wanting to know if he could explore the possibility of putting a mural on the Legion in memory of his father.
McCormick asked if special permission was needed for a mural. Council replied no permission was necessary.
She also reported that SARTASK was buying identification tags and getting vests with names. “We’re not just running around in orange vests anymore,” she said. “We’ll have something to identify us.”