PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council recently accepted an agreement with a property owner regarding a blighted building.
The property, located at 102 W. Presqueisle St., was owned by Kate Olsen. She agreed to submit monthly progress reports on the project’s status after a representative from Lee Industries urged the borough to take action last year.
At its June meeting, council unanimously passed a motion authorizing taking the property in question by eminent domain. Council and the owner could also come to a mutually acceptable resolution within two weeks from the June meeting.
In other blighted property business, it was reported that there was an underground tank at the old Sixth Street school property. G&R Excavating and Demolition is in charge of taking down the building, and the consulting group they use wanted to contract directly with the borough, Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder reported.
G&R Excavating and Demolition remains in charge of removing the tank. The additional party is only responsible for contamination testing.
During his report, Ryder offered a warning for residents to clear the sidewalks after winter weather events. He noted there are multiple places within walking distance to obtain salt.
“There’s no excuse that the sidewalks aren’t done,” he said.
Borough officials also noted a resident is fighting to get better lighting out on U.S. Route 322 by Cold Stream. An individual died in this area, and pedestrian safety in this area is known to be poor.
Borough Manager Joel Watson noted the borough received a letter from the county noting there was no current method of distributing additional funding for American Rescue Plan Act funding requests. The borough asked for more funding after having requests from local organizations exceed its available ARPA funding. Many municipalities received requests for ARPA funding distribution that exceeded availability.