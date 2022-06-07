PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Councilman Harry Wood at a recent committee meeting appeared to be at his wits end with properties sporting overgrown grass.
“We’ve got to do something here.”
According to online borough documents, no property owner may have grass or weeds exceeding six inches high. Those in violation first receive notice requiring the owner to remove, trim or cut the grass within five days.
If no action is taken, borough officials may tackle the project at cost to the violator.
The warning system, Wood argued, is ineffective. Wood said sewer bills give indication for residents to take care of their property, so a warning should not be needed. Wood said residents are calling council members about problem areas in the borough.
“This to me is not right,” Wood said. “You’re writing warnings instead of giving them fines.”
Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder agreed that warning are cumbersome. However, he noted that people are getting fines for violations.
“What they don’t understand is there are fines being made,” Ryder said. “Just because I fine somebody, doesn’t mean they’re going to go out and cut their grass.”
When the committee begins to review this section of the code, they can remove the warning language. Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky noted council could address this issue prior to the committee reaching the particular mentioned section.
With the arrival of the summer crew, the borough will begin taking on overgrown areas.
“Our guys alone can not do that. They cannot take on the residentials plus our grass,” Ryder said.
People expecting the borough to swoop in must remember their work is not free. Not only is there a fine, but the costs include the crews’ hourly rate along with additional costs. “There’s never one that’s less than 100 bucks,” Ryder said.
Ryder noted he prefers to have at least $200 worth of citations before the borough crew steps in. The summer crew tackles these projects when time allows.