PHILIPSBURG — With airbnbs rising up throughout Philipsburg, the Code and Ordinances Committee has been tasked with clarifying what these spaces are and how they should be regulated.
“We need to discuss how we want to define them, what we want to call them, what requirements they’re going to have,” Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder said. “We need it quick.”
Airbnbs, or air bed and breakfasts, are spaces that are rented out. Property owners may rent out their homes when away or when in need of some extra cash.
There are a handful of known airbnbs located on streets throughout the borough, including Front, Centre and Ninth. People can also find places via airbnb.com. The number of airbnbs has been growing of late, Ryder stated.
Airbnbs are, by definition, not classified as bed and breakfasts, according to Ryder. Traditional bed and breakfasts contain multiple units for guests and must follow specific borough regulations.
Airbnbs function as rented properties. The borough requires properties such as these be reported and undergo an annual safety inspection.
Council needs to determine if it wants to treat airbnbs as rentals that must be reported or make a special exception for the spaces, Ryder told the committee.
Airbnbs are not a new concept, but many municipalities have yet to address their use.
“I don’t know that anybody’s really looked at them yet,” Ryder said. “I’m not sure how to classify them. I would think places like Bellefonte and State College have hotel taxes and things like that, they would have to pay tax on those rentals. There’d have to be something.”
Officials agreed to explore how other municipalities, such as Rush and Morris townships, handle the matter. Nearby boroughs, such as Osceola Mills, do not define airbnbs, according to Ryder.
Council members suggested airbnbs have the potential to draw people to the area.
“Overall, I don’t think they’re a bad thing,” Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky said.