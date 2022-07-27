PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough Council is proceeding with eminent domain for property located at 102 W. Presqueisle St., according to Secretary Shelley Walstrom.
At its June meeting, council gave two weeks for a resolution regarding the blighted property. Council took action after expressing frustration with the lack of progress on the property.
Council had been receiving progress reports from property owner Kate Olsen since last summer.
Lee Industries recently purchased the building directly behind Olsen’s. Council members previously suggested Olsen consider selling to Lee Industries.
Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation President Eric Rusnak assisted in setting up a meeting between Olsen and Lee Industries. However, Olsen failed to show up to the meeting. Rusnak, Councilman Jim Stiver and a representative from Lee Industries were present, according to Walstrom.
Since the two week deadline has passed, council is moving forward with eminent domain.
In other matters, council decided to explore the possibility of putting in a splash pad at Cold Stream. “There’s nothing set in stone,” said Walstrom.
It also appointed Robert Swansegar as a representative for the Moshannon Valley Joint Sewer Authority. He was the only individual who sent in a letter expressing interest in the position.