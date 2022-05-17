PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Borough council members failed to see eye-to-eye on how to proceed with two blighted properties at a meeting Monday night.
The owner of 102 W. Presqueisle St. agreed to submit monthly progress reports on the status of the project last June after a representative from Lee Industries requested the borough enforce an ordinance regarding dangerous buildings.
There were a few months when owner Kate Olsen could not attend due to an illness and death of family, she said. At a meeting on Monday, Olsen offered her monthly report, noting the bricks were removed and a structural engineer deemed the building structurally sound.
“The posts and beams that are remaining are structurally sound, and the brick walls themselves are structurally sound,” said business partner Greg Olsen. “The decking needs some care.”
The owner stated a plan is being finalized to show to council at the June meeting. Acknowledging that these projects require time, particularly with delays and price rises due to the pandemic, Councilman Sam Womer said he’s satisfied that the owner is “making an honest effort.”
Councilwoman Faith Maguire then addressed the business partners.
“I really think you’re wonderful people, I really do,” said Maguire. “But I’m going to have to start suggesting that we start the eminent domain process.”
Earlier during public comment, Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation President Eric Rusnak noted the PRC, of which Maguire is a board member, received complaints from area businesses about the building. PRC doesn’t favor one business over the other, Rusnak said.
“We’ve worked really hard to bring businesses to town. We don’t want to go backward,” Rusnak said. “We don’t want businesses upset because either the borough isn’t doing enough or business owners aren’t doing enough to keep up their buildings. What I would do is encourage the borough council and the owners of that building to come up with a plan to do something so that at least we can tell businesses.”
Lee Industries recently purchased the building directly behind Kate Olsen’s. It plans for an expansion with community development, said Maguire. “They’re ready for expansion. They’re ready for developing the area,” she said.
She said Lee Industries’ insurance company is causing a stir about Olsen’s property and sending a list to the borough connected to alleged ordinance violations.
Maguire also raised concerns about funding for Olsen’s project. Olsen noted they continue to search for investors. The project is not funded as of now.
However, Maguire appears to be done waiting to see visible results on the project.
“I supported you for the last couple of years,” she said. “I have definitely given both of you the benefit of doubt. I’m ready to move forward. We need to start moving Philipsburg forward. That’s how we got to the point where we are right now. We’re just tired of waiting.”
Not all of council agreed with the sudden change of course.
“We told these people, back a couple of years ago, as long as they came and gave us reports, they were all right,” said Councilman Harry Wood. “Tonight, we hear from one person saying they want to change and move forward (with) eminent domain. I don’t think that’s right. Why aren’t they saying anything about the hotel?”
The status of the Philips Hotel, a property on East Presqueisle Street, was called into question at last month’s meeting. Property owner Albert Bruno, who lives in Oregon for half of the year and owns multiple properties in Philipsburg, contacted Maguire soon after the meeting, she said.
The situation is different, according to Maguire. She said a crew is working daily for Bruno and Bruno put in $1.5 million into another property, the old dollar store. “As soon as he can get to (the hotel), he has every intention of getting to it,” she said.
Bruno is also a business owner, taking over the Caring Healthcare Network Philipsburg location in 2015. The business employs over 20 people and contributes to taxes. Maguire asked who people would blame if the business closed.
Wood, at a previous meeting, pointed out an unverified video posted in April of 2020 showing disarray and various debris, including multiple dead birds, within the hotel. Maguire, who was not at the meeting, said work has been done since the video was posted.
Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder noted that no buildings are in violation. He said the hotel owner took over 30 dumpsters of garbage out of the rooms. The snow outside is shoveled, and the grass is mowed. “All of his properties are maintained,” Ryder said. “I can’t tag it as an unsafe structure because it’s being maintained.”
Councilwoman Kathy Kalinosky acknowledged the owner is working on the old dollar store, but if he couldn’t take on the hotel, he shouldn’t have purchased it.
“If you’re going to buy a property, then you should have the means to get working on it in a relatively short amount of time,” she said.
Kalinosky also believed that the time to see results for Kate Olsen’s property is running out.
“Just because they’re coming to the meetings, does not allow them to go on and on,” she said.
The borough cannot see how difficult it is to get on people’s schedules, Olsen said. Council’s very consideration of taking the property through eminent domain surprised the business partners.
“We did what you asked us to do and now you’re taking the rug out from underneath us,” said Greg Olsen.
Residents suggested council take some time and talk with the owner before acting.
“I think that a compromise can be looked into and reached,” said Robert Swansegar. “I think a little bit more time needs to be given to both parties to discuss and come up with some guidelines and a good workable plan.”
Kalinosky said she would pursue holding a meeting regarding blighted property. The issue must be addressed since, while council waits, the borough manager and code enforcement officer take the brunt of complaints.
“If it’s our responsibility, then we need to step up and become more involved in it. So you guys aren’t getting hit day after day,” said Kalinosky.
During the meeting, Ryder noted that the borough could’ve acquired these blighted properties in the past to prevent the current situations.
“You had your opportunity five years ago to pay $7,500 for that building, and it could have been solved,” Ryder said. “It’s the things that should have been done years ago, but we have to deal with them head-on now.”