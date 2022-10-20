PHILIPSBURG — Local organizations have until Oct. 31 to submit an application for funding from Philipsburg Borough.
Borough council will soon determine how it will distribute American Rescue Plan Act funds. It has about $247K in funds to distribute. Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) to be eligible for the funding.
Council scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 6 p.m. to further discuss the funding. It will request any new applicants to send a representative to the meeting. Previously, ten applications were received.
At its recent meeting, council had a list of previously made requests and initially appeared ready to tackle allocating funds. However, it received two additional applications and decided to set a deadline for accepting applications.
Council has until 2024 to spend the money.
“We have until 2024, but the people that are applying for it want to know,” said Borough Manager Joel Watson.
Because the requests exceed the existing funds, the borough decided to check to see if it can get more funds through the county.
“The other thing is, if we haven’t allotted any, it’s pretty hard for me to go to the county and say we need more money,” Watson said.
Councilman Harry Wood inquired if the borough could set aside money to aid residents with heating this winter. Watson asked who would oversee the program, determine if individuals would qualify for the program and how the program would operate.
The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program is an existing program that can help families pay heating bills, he noted.
Wood also asked if money could be set aside to renovate the borough building, the state of which was discussed at a prior meeting.
Any organization interested in learning more about applying for funding should contact the borough.