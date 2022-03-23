PHILIPSBURG — Plans for the second Founder’s Day are in the works in Philipsburg.
Last year, the event celebrated Old Mud Church’s 200th birthday. The Philipsburg Historical Foundation hopes to host the festivities at a different historical site, the Simler House, this year on Saturday, Sept. 17.
A PHF representative made a request to close North Second Street between East Laurel Street and East Pine Street at a recent Philipsburg Borough Council meeting. This would keep CNB Bank and the U.S. Post Office accessible, Eric Rusnak stated.
Vendors would be placed on the street during the event, Rusnak stated, similar to last year’s setup. However, the street closure request required more investigation.
“I haven’t had to close things down on Second Street,” said Code Enforcement Officer Tim Ryder, adding it is a relatively high traffic area.
Ryder made potential suggestions, such as closing the street up to Presqueisle Street, which would prevent vehicles from turning onto Second Street. However, foundation representatives noted they didn’t want to hinder people from getting to the ATM.
Ryder also suggested closing a single lane. Councilwoman Kathleen Kalinosky raised safety concerns if half the street was open. She noted a child could potentially run into the open lane and get hurt if the vendors have their backs to the Simler House.
The PHF and Ryder will meet further to discuss possible solutions.
“It’s definitely not a no,” Ryder said. “It’s just maybe we need to physically go over and take a look at it.”
The street closure down by Old Mud Church was easier in many ways due to less traffic. Last year, East Laurel Street between North Sixth Street and North Seventh Street was closed.
“We recognize this as a little more complicated because Second Street is more heavily traveled than that section of Laurel Street,” said Rusnak. “But we wanted to see if there was a way that we could do it so that we could have an event at the Simler House.”
The Simler House also is getting a new structure — an outhouse, reported Councilman Sam Womer. This is just for display.
“It’s really an impressive outhouse,” he said.
In unrelated business, Rusnak, speaking on behalf of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation as president, said the Spring Fling will be on April 9. Council voted to allow the PRC use of electrical boxes for their needs during the Spring Fling. Rusnak also stated the Wine Walk is May 27.