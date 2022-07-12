KERSEY — The second annual Pennsylvania Hemp Agriculture Festival, hosted by Women of Weedville, is set for an all-day event at the Elk County Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“The festival is focused on supporting local businesses and organizations that are working to improve sustainability through family farming. The mission of the PA Hemp Festival sponsor is to educate the public about the landscape of industrial hemp, and why hemp is utilized as an alternative crop to nearly 800-plus Pennsylvania farmers. The festival will also raise awareness of the financial climate, markets and environmental benefits of industrial hemp for individuals and businesses,” according to the event press release.
Jessie Johnson, WOW chief peacemaker, said it’s vital to continue to educate people on the difference between industrial hemp and medical marijuana. The root cause, she said, is the lack of education and misinformation.
This event, and the Women of Weedville social change advocacy organization, are aiming to educate, collaborate and connect communities together.
“Industrial hemp is transforming the farming and processing supply line to the lifestyle and wellness industry,” Johnson said in the news release.
Different types of fibers found in the stalks of industrial hemp are being used to create “environmentally-friendly building materials and agricultural supplies,” according to www.highgradehempseed.com. “With hurd fiber, manufacturers are taking parts from the hemp plant previously considered waste and making them into usable products.”
Last year’s Pennsylvania Hemp Agriculture Festival was held in September, when there were some significant issues with the internet at the fairgrounds, Johnson had noted. Those issues are all sorted out for this year’s event.
Johnson’s partner, Charlene Gotschall, runs the charity beer and wine tent at the festival, with 100 percent of proceeds going to nonprofit organizations in the area. Johnson’s passion is helping senior citizens live a better quality of life, while Gotschall focuses on children.
The festival is also about teaching the next generation about things like sustainable green energy and mentoring others to become leaders in renewable agriculture, so younger generations can continue to empower communities.
There will be discovery zones for children, supported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Agriculture.
The festival will offer many educational opportunities, including being able to chat with the USDA, said Johnson. Farmers will be in attendance with hemp products for sale, such as teas, lotions and candles.
Other vendors will include a hemp clothing line sewn in Pennsylvania, an insurance provider out of New York, Green Revolution, book authors and nutrient companies — to name a few.
This is about the “stalk/stem” of the hemp plant called “the hurd,” Johnson explained, and is not affiliated with any medical marijuana program. The festival focuses on the industrial side of things, and will even have a hemp fashion show featuring indestructible clothing.
Pharmacists will be available on site to educate people and answer any questions, she noted.
The event has been capped at 150 vendors, and there are many this year from out of state. Everything sold is FDA (Federal Drug Administration)-level inspected.
“I am hoping that we get a lot more locals this year,” said Johnson.
There will also be car shows, musical entertainment –including local bands and a singer from Amsterdam –live equipment and hemp-building demonstrations, food trucks, a dunk tank for charity, and even “hemp mazes” and “hemp houses” to walk through.
Lt. Governor John Fetterman is tentatively scheduled to kick off the festival, according to the event press release.
Vendors are welcome to set up on Friday, July 29. Tickets are $10 in advance or $25 at the gate, and are on sale at www.purplepeace.shop and will be at the door. RV and camping sites will be available from Friday night through Sunday morning by reservation only.