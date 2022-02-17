After last year’s hiatus due to pandemic-related restrictions, the Love the Bus program returned to Clearfield Elementary Thursday.
Love the Bus highlights the importance of school bus drivers.
“Over a million students ride the bus to school in Pennsylvania daily, and they get there safely thanks to the efforts of our school bus drivers,” said Troop C Community Service Officer Bruce Morris. “Bus drivers are the unsung heroes of our public education system, and this is one small way to offer thanks.”
First grade students received valentines to give to their bus drivers, and officers also reviewed safety tips for being on or near a bus.
The program also serves as a reminder for motorists to follow the state’s School Bus Stopping Law. The law requires motorists stop at least 10 feet away from buses with flashing red lights and an extended stop arm.
If a physical barrier such as a grassy median, guide rail or concrete median separates oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.
Drivers who do not obey the law will receive penalties.
“If the fact that violating that law could result in injury or death to a child isn’t enough to make your toes curl, then the other point of that is that it’s a $250 fine, it’s five points on your license, and… a 60-day license suspension,” said PennDOT Community Relations Officer Tim Nebgen.
Tips offered by Morris to students included:
- Get to the school bus stop five minutes early so you won’t have to run across the road to catch the bus.
- When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic and line up at least five giant steps away from the curb.
- Never push when getting on or off the school bus.
- Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the driver can see you.
- Never play with the emergency exits. Backpacks, band instruments or sports equipment may not block the aisle or exits. In the event of an emergency, listen to the driver and follow instructions.