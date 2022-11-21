Officials from the state Department of Transportation on Monday stressed that Progressland motorists should begin preparing for potential winter weather events before they ever leave their homes.
They also explained the regional transportation management center that assists with situational awareness for travelers and helping to create a plan to deal with the weather.
The center, one of which is located at PennDOT’s District 2 office, provides coverage for 26 counties in the region.
On Monday, District 2 Maintenance Operations Manager Jason Powell said, “The tools and technology used allows PennDOT to respond, make changes and share information quickly. The service, provided through the RTMC, helps to keep motorists safe as they travel through the region.”
Services provided by the center include 24-hour, seven-days-a-week monitoring and posting of roads and bridges restrictions or closures, managing traffic-related or weather-related incidents and oversight of the intelligent transportation system, which includes traffic camera, message boards and radio.
As part of a pilot program last year, PennDOT employed variable speed limit signs at 63 locations including 21 locations along Interstate 80 in Clearfield County. Whenever visibility or roadway conditions call for lowered speed limits, the VSLs help to quickly reduce the speed limits –displaying the lower speed limit to motorists. When limits are reduced, yellow lights at the top and the bottom of the signs are flashing to further ensure motorists are aware of the change.
The program was active in 12 Clearfield County locations along I-80. Locations were chosen based on crash and weather data. Preliminary results show the low-cost innovative solution effectively slowed traffic and reduced or eliminated crashes.
Powell also suggested motorists make their vehicles ready for possible inclement weather before they set out on their trip.
“Motorists should prepare for potential winter weather by ensuring they have equipped their vehicles with supplies before heading out,” Powell said.
Supplies include food, water, blankets, extra gloves and hats, cell phone and charger, hand and foot warmers, a windshield brush, ice scraper and any specialized items such as medications or baby and pet supplies.
They should also check local weather reports and, whenever possible, change their travel plans when inclement weather is forecast.
Powell offered tips for motorists to increase the likelihood of arriving safely at their destination whenever travelers experience winter weather.
“If motorists encounter snow or ice-covered roads they should slow their vehicles down, increase the distance between their vehicle and other vehicles and avoid distractions,” he explained.
He also discussed snow squalls that can quickly produce dangerous travel hazards on otherwise clear winter days. The National Weather Service now issues snow squall warnings to alert drivers of potential whiteout conditions and slippery roads so motorists can avoid traveling into squalls.
Preliminary state-wide data notes 266 crashes on snowy, slushy or ice-covered highways where aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding or careless lane changes were factors. Those crashes resulted in two fatalities and 116 injuries.
Those traveling can check conditions on more than 40,000 miles of state roads, including color-coded winter conditions, by visiting the free www.511PA.com website, using a free smartphone application or calling 5-1-1.