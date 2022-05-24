The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation updated drivers on RJ Corman Railroad’s emergency repair work at the Market Street railroad crossing in Clearfield Borough.
Crews will return at 9 a.m. today and complete repairs by early afternoon.
The traffic pattern at the railroad crossing, which is located along Route 1004 (Market Street) near the intersection of Second Avenue and Weaver Street, is expected to be the same as it was on Tuesday. Access to Weaver Street will be blocked at the intersection while the repairs take place, but access to Second, Gulich and Turnpike avenues will remain open.
PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in the work zone, remain alert for railroad operators and equipment, approach railroad crossings with care, and to “Always expect a train.”