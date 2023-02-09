The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Highway Safety Network celebrated “Love the Bus,” a program highlighting the importance of school bus drivers in education, at Clearfield Area Elementary School on Thursday.
“Bus drivers deserve all the thanks in the world for getting our kids to and from school safely throughout the school year,” said School Resource Officer Levi Olson. “As we offer them our thanks, we also want to offer a reminder that safety is everyone’s responsibility and be sure other drivers know what they need to do when they come upon a school bus during their morning commute.”
During the program, first grade students received valentines to give to their bus drivers. Josh Woods, HSN Community Traffic Safety Program Coordinator, and Tim Nebgen, PennDOT Safety Press Officer, offered tips for staying safe while on or near a bus:
- When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic and line up at least five giant steps away from the curb.
- Never run after the bus if it has already left the bus stop.
- Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the driver can see you
- Stay in the seat when the bus is moving. Never put your head, arms or hands out the window.
- Never play with the emergency exits. Backpacks, band instruments or sports equipment may not block the aisle or emergency exits. If there is an emergency, listen to the driver and follow instructions.
- Never cross the street behind the school bus.
Woods and Nebgen also reminded motorists the School Bus Stopping Law requires they stop at least 10 feet away from buses with their red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Motorists meeting a stopped bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped must stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn and all children have reached safety.
If a physical barrier such as a grassy median, guide rail or concrete median separates oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.