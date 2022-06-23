PennDOT changes weight restrictions on Goshen Twp. bridge

This bridge over Lick Run on Goshen Road in Goshen Township has a reduced weight limit to 17 tons for single vehicles and 21 tons for combination vehicles.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that it has changed weight restrictions on a bridge in Clearfield County.

Two miles north of Clearfield, the bridge spans Lick Run on Route 1006 (Goshen Road) in Goshen Township. The bridge was previously posted for a 32-ton weight limit for single vehicles and a 39-ton weight limit for combination vehicles.

New weight limit signs were installed about two weeks ago noting a change to a 17-ton weight limit for single vehicles and a 21-ton weight limit for combination vehicles.

The 43-foot bridge dates from 1971 and carries an average of almost 500 vehicles each day. After a recent inspection, it was determined that lower weight postings were necessary until repairs can be made.

