JANESVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a start date of Monday, July 10, for a bridge replacement project in Gulich Township, Clearfield County.
Replacing the bridge, which spans Little Muddy Run along state Route 729 near Janesville, will improve its condition rating from “poor” to “good.”
While replacing the bridge, the contractor will implement an official detour using state Route 53, Route 253, and Route 453 will be in effect. This detour is 17 miles in length. Drivers of commercial vehicles are required to follow the official detour. Drivers of passenger vehicles who are familiar with the area may choose an alternate route.
Overall work on this project includes removing the stone masonry arch, replacing it with a precast reinforced concrete box culvert, drainage improvements, approach paving, guide rail installation, pavement markings, and miscellaneous construction.
Francis J. Palo, Inc. of Clarion, PA, is the contractor on this $1.2 million project.
PennDOT anticipates the detour being in place until mid-October, but all work is weather dependent.