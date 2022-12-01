Dangers of impaired driving were highlighted during an event held Thursday at Lock Haven University’s Clearfield Campus.
The state Department of Transportation, the Highway Safety Network and Lawrence Township Police Department provided activities and information to call attention to the hazards of driving while under the influence of alcohol and illegal or prescription drugs or while distracted. They also called attention to the importance of wearing seatbelts.
Lawrence Township Police Department Sgt. Julie Curry said the event serves as a reminder.
“During the holidays there are many holiday parties and celebrations that include alcohol. It’s very important that drivers make sure they are not operating a vehicle while they are under the influence or are impaired. Alcohol and drugs increase the risk to everyone on the road. We don’t want anyone to be injured or killed. We want everyone to enjoy happy and safe holidays,” she said.
If someone wants to consume alcohol they should plan ahead by ensuring they have a designated driver or by securing a ride through Uber or Lyft, said HSN Community Traffic Safety Project Coordinator Josh Woods.
Woods said the activities including the drunk/distracted driving simulator, impairment simulation goggles and other hands-on activities available during the presentation showed participants how their reaction time and motor skills are changed or slowed after consuming alcohol or drugs or while texting.
“It is dangerous to do these things,” Woods said, adding, “These activities today showed students the effects one drink or more has on their driving.”
The Holiday Season Impaired Driving campaign kicked off prior to Thanksgiving and runs through Sunday, Jan. 1. State police and local police departments will participate by conducting high visibility efforts such as roving driving-under-the-influence patrols and sobriety checkpoints in hopes of reducing the number of fatal and suspected serious injury vehicle crashes involving an impaired driver.
Last year, in Pennsylvania, there were 1,276 crashes involving an impaired driver during the holiday travel period that began before Thanksgiving and continued through New Year’s Day. There were 41 fatalities in those crashes.