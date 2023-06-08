STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors authorized submitting an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development to rehabilitate a local roadway.
The board will request more than $437,000 from its Commonwealth Financing Authority’s multimodal transportation fund for the rehabilitation of township Road 461, Bell Run Road.
Requests for grant funding are due July 31. Projects that develop, rehabilitate and enhance transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development are eligible.
Chairman Bob Newpher signed the request asking the agency waive the 30 percent match for the grant.
Secretary/Treasurer Annette Prisk told the board she would prepare a resolution officially requesting the funds members can approve at the board’s July meeting.
The board also approved new Supervisor William Bowman as a full-time employee and rescheduled the date of the July meeting to July 11 as the regular day falls on the July 4 holiday.