STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors held a hearing Tuesday to receive comments from residents on its plans to seek funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s community facilities funding program.
The monies, if the application is approved, would be used to defray the costs of a new truck and plow for maintenance of township roads. The township has received an estimate of $209,000 for a truck and plow. The supervisors said Tuesday they don’t know yet the brand of vehicle they will be purchasing, stating they will wait to see what is available if the township is approved for funding.
Supervisors plan to use the township’s allotment of America’s Rescue Plan funds totaling $116,899 to pay a portion of the cost of the vehicle.
The township’s Secretary/Treasurer Annette Prisk said if the application is successful, the township stands to receive $30,000 to $50,000 in grant funds, and the remainder of the monies needed would be a loan.
Two residents attended the session. Both said they were in support of the township applying for funding and purchasing the truck and plow. Prisk said their comments would be included along with the application.