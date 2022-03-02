STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors named two township roads badly in need of repairs in response to a poll asking about municipal infrastructure needs from the Clearfield County Commissioners.
The letter from the commissioners noted they are asking all of the county’s municipalities and water authorities to note projects required to repair roads, bridges and other infrastructure. The communication noted the information gathered through the survey will help develop a more complete picture of infrastructure needs in the county.
The county received American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 relief and approved designating a portion of the funds to help pay for the work. The letter said the funds would likely not be able to fully pay for projects and encouraged municipal governments to continue to apply for grant funding for projects.
Following discussion, the supervisors voted to submit Melody and Kratzer Run roads for consideration because of their poor condition.
Secretary Annette Prisk will contact the state Department of Transportation Municipal Services Specialist Shawn Agosti for help in creating an estimate to repair the roads.