STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors held a brief special meeting Aug. 26 to approve the purchase of a new truck.
The board unanimously approved Chairman Bob Newpher signing the purchase agreement with Berman Truck Group, DuBois for a 2024 Freightliner 108SD heavy duty truck at a cost of $118,790.
The truck will have to be outfitted with a bed, hitch, plow and spreader once it has been received, the board said.
In May, the supervisors held a public hearing to receive comments from residents on plans to seek funding from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s community facilities funding program.
If the application is approved, the monies would be used to defray the costs of a new truck with a plowing package for maintenance of township roads.
The board also plans to use the township’s allotment of America’s Rescue Plan funds totaling $116,899 to pay a portion of the cost of the vehicle.
The township’s Secretary/Treasurer Annette Prisk said if the application is successful, the township stands to receive $30,000 to $50,000 in grant funds, and the remainder of any monies needed would be a loan.
Two residents attended the session. Both said they were in support of the township applying for funding and purchasing the truck and plow. Those comments were included along with the township’s request to USDA asking for funding.