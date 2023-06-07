STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors authorized securing an interim loan for upcoming road improvements.
At the board’s recent meeting, members authorized acquiring a loan of $119,176 from Northwest Bank to be used for expenses for the project to rehabilitate sections of Melody and Kratzer Run roads.
The township recently was awarded a grant in the same amount from the state Department of Transportation’s multimodal transportation fund.
The interim loan will be used to pay bills until the township is reimbursed by PennDOT for expenses associated with the project.
The funding was part of a $47.8 million funding package announced recently for highways, bridges, transit, bike and pedestrian projects in 28 counties.
Both routes were named by the township last year as being severely in need of repairs in response to a poll concerning municipal infrastructure needs taken by the Clearfield County Commissioners.
At its May meeting, the supervisors accepted a proposal of $168,682 from Enterprise Stone & Lime Co. for the roads’ upgrade. The township will pay the nearly $50,000 shortfall between the cost for the work and the grant award.