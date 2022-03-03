STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors reviewed the February activity report from the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.
Chief Jim Carns Jr. reported a total of seven calls last month including two to Penn Township for medical assists and service calls.
He noted the fire department is working with Grampian Borough to secure a grant to improve the paved area in front of the truck garage.
The department is planning a pancake and sausage breakfast Saturday, March 19 at the firehall and a gun raffle on May 14. Online fundraisers through the fire companies Facebook page have been popular. Carns wrote, “They have proven a big help for the company to raise funds in the time of COVID-19.”
Supervisors noted the township received its 2022 liquid fuels allocation totaling$139,512. Bonnie Kester was appointed by the board to serve as the township’s deputy tax collector. A notice from the state Department of Transportation advised a number of municipal-owned roads in the township will have traffic counted between March 1 and Nov. 17.