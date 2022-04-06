STRONACH — Penn Township Supervisors conducted a number of items of business at Tuesday’s meeting.
The supervisors approved contracting with Decoplan Associates LLC, Patton to complete an application for and act as consultant for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Facilities grant and loan at a cost of $1,000.
The supervisors will request funds for a new truck. It also plans to use the township’s allotment of American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the truck.
The board approved a resolution supporting the state’s commission for the U.S. Semiquincentennial. The letter from America250PA asked copies of the resolution be sent to the township’s state representative, senator and the state Association of Township Supervisors.
The supervisors approved paying two-thirds of the cost, totaling $220, for a software program for the township’s tax collector. The county will pay a third of the cost.
The board noted the township has received a reimbursement of $272,672 from the state Department of Transportation for the recently completed Worker’s Road bridge replacement project.
The supervisors reviewed the March activities report from the Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co. The company had 13 calls last month with nine of those in the township.
The report also thanked the supervisors and the Grampian-Penn Township Municipal Authority for assisting the fire company with fighting a fire on Haytown Road.