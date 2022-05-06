STRONACH — Penn Township supervisors will host a public hearing to receive comments on the board’s plan to purchase a truck with a grant/loan financing package through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The hearing will be held Tuesday, May 17, at 9 a.m. at the township’s municipal building, 825 Stronach Rd., Grampian. Residents may provide remarks about the purchase at this time.
At the supervisors’ April meeting, a contract with Decoplan Associates LLC, Patton to complete an application for and act as consultant for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Facilities grant and loan was approved. The board plans to use the township’s allotment of American Rescue Plan funds to help pay for the truck.