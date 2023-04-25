Penn Highlands Clearfield observed Donate Life Month Monday with a flag raising in honor of local organ donors.
Terry Cassatt, 78, of Summerville, a liver transplant recipient, was the guest speaker.
He said, “I’d like to thank all the hospital staff, surgeons and nurses for taking care of me, but most of all my donor and the donor’s family for giving life to someone they never met.”
He also encouraged those who struggle with chronic disease and are in need of a transplant. “Never give up. Keep fighting until the very end,” he added.
Center for Organ Recovery and Education Professional Services Liaison Angela Hockman said, “National Donate Life Month is when CORE joins forces with our hospital partners to celebrate our cause and encourage everyone to make a Pledge for Life.”
Donate Life Month is observed every April to honor organ donors and spread awareness about the importance of donation With 7,000 people waiting for a life-saving transplant in Pennsylvania, shedding light on this topic is of critical importance
Nationally, more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant, including 2,600 people in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. CORE, the nonprofit organization that facilitates organ, tissue and cornea donation in both states.
“National Donate Life Month is a time when we recognize the power of organ, tissue and cornea donation to save and heal lives; affirm the partnerships between CORE and the hospitals we serve throughout western Pennsylvania and West Virginia that made possible nearly 900 life-saving organ transplants in 2022; and mobilize and inspire our local communities to register as donors.,” said Susan Stuart, president and CEO of CORE.
“Most importantly though, National Donate Life Month is a time when we honor the generous donors and donor families whose decision to give the gift of life has provided hope and healing to so many in our community,” Stuart noted.
A new person is added to the national transplant waiting list every 10 minutes and at least 17 people die each day without receiving the transplant they so desperately need. Still, only half of Pennsylvania residents are registered as organ donors. One person can save the lives of eight people by donating organs and heal the lives of 75 through tissue donation. Anyone can sign up to be a donor, regardless of age or medical history.
Residents can register as an organ, tissue and cornea donor today at registerme.org/core.
For more information about CORE and its life-saving mission, visit www.core.org.
