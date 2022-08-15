Pelton Photography will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5-8 p.m. The studio is located at 103 N. Third St., Clearfield.
There will be giveaways, refreshments and discounts for those attending scheduling a session during the grand opening. The store accepts most forms of payment, but cash or check is preferred.
The store is owned by Photographer Arielle Pelton.
“I have always enjoyed photography. I started my own business in 2014. My family moved to Clearfield in 2021 where I used our finished basement as a temporary studio. I have decided to take a leap of faith and rent a space downtown that allows people easy access to affordable photography services. My goal is to provide professional photos at an affordable price,” she said.
She said for the present the studio will be open by appointment only, but said she later plans to be open set hours during several days each month where she will accept walk-ins.
At the studio, she plans to offer mini themed sessions for children and families. She also will offer sittings for families, newborns, maternity, senior portraits, headshots and others. She also books weddings and events.
Pelton will also be opening a gift shop, featuring some of her paintings and photography.
Residents may be familiar with her work. Peyton said she posts blind date photography sessions on Facebook and Tik Tok. She said she takes two complete strangers, blindfolds them and has them pose as a couple for photo shoots.
“I currently have over 40,000 followers on Tik Tok and over 300 applications from around the country and outside of it who would love to experience this,” she said.
“I have had this vision for many years and I am finally taking a leap of faith by opening this studio in downtown Clearfield,” she said.
Pelton may be contacted at 814-880-1502 or at ariellepelton@gmail.com. Information about Pelton Photography is also available on Facebook.