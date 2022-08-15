PELTON PHOTOGRAPHY
Buy Now

Arielle Pelton is preparing for a grand opening of her business, Pelton Photography. The studio will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5-8 p.m. Pelton is pictured with her two young sons, Rhett, left, and Avery.

 Dianne Byers

Pelton Photography will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting Thursday, Aug. 18 from 5-8 p.m. The studio is located at 103 N. Third St., Clearfield.

There will be giveaways, refreshments and discounts for those attending scheduling a session during the grand opening. The store accepts most forms of payment, but cash or check is preferred.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos