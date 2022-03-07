BURNSIDE — A structure fire that occurred Sunday evening has displaced a Burnside family.
Burnside Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dave Hughes said the call for 61 First Ave. came in at just after 11 p.m.
He said in a telephone interview on Monday morning that, although the state police fire marshal had not investigated the fire scene, he believed the cause of the fire was an over-heated wood pellet stove.
The family was not at home at the time of the fire. A member returned to the structure, found smoke on the home’s first floor and called the county’s emergency services dispatch.
Flames moved through the walls of the home and damaged some of the rooms on the first and second stories of the structure.
Hughes said he did not have an estimate of the damage and said that figure would be determined by the fire marshal. The name of the family living in the dwelling is also not known at this time.
The family is unable to reside in the home at this time because of the smoke and water damage. They are staying with a family member.
Firefighters were at the scene approximately two hours. In addition to Burnside, crews from Mahaffey, Westover and Cherry Tree battled the blaze. Westover’s Quick Response Unit was also on scene.